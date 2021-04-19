Hina Khawaja Bayat gets first jab of Covid-19 vaccine

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hina Khawaja Bayat got her first jab of Covid-19 vaccine and asked her fans to get vaccinated against novel coronavirus.
The Raaz-e-Ulfat actress took to Instagram and shared a photo of her receiving Covid-19 vaccine at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) in Karachi on Monday.
She wrote “Do your part. Get vaccinated!”
The actress further said, “Alhumdolillah first shot done. #covid_19 #vaccinationdone.”
On the work front, Hina is currently seen in Geo Entertainment’s drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat.