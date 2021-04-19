close
Mon Apr 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 19, 2021

Hina Khawaja Bayat gets first jab of Covid-19 vaccine

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 19, 2021
Hina Khawaja Bayat gets first jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Hina Khawaja Bayat got her first jab of Covid-19 vaccine and asked her fans to get vaccinated against novel coronavirus.

The Raaz-e-Ulfat actress took to Instagram and shared a photo of her receiving Covid-19 vaccine at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) in Karachi on Monday.

She wrote “Do your part. Get vaccinated!”

The actress further said, “Alhumdolillah first shot done. #covid_19 #vaccinationdone.”

On the work front, Hina is currently seen in Geo Entertainment’s drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz