Mon Apr 19, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 19, 2021

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spotted at Mumbai airport as lovebirds jet off for vacation

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 19, 2021
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spotted at Mumbai airport as lovebirds jet off for vacation

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai airport as the lovebirds jetted off for a beach vacation, Indian media reported.

Alia and Ranbir headed to Maldives for vacation after recovering from coronavirus.

The couple was seen making their way through the airport in matching white outfits.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in key roles.

