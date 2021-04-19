NBC reaches out to Demi Lovato for ‘Hungry’ pilot

Singer songwriter Demi Lovato has finally managed to land a pilot episode contract with NBC for her new comedy series for Hungry.



For those unversed with Demi’s acting history, she has starred in a number of comedy sitcoms for the Disney channel, including Camp Rock and Sonny With a Chance.

Hungry is a documentary style comedy sitcome that will feature the single camera struggle of a group of pals as they navigate their histories with eating disorders with love "and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better.”

NBC greenlit the series pilot after plans were shelved back in January owing to covid-19 restrictions.