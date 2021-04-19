Kangana Ranaut makes startling revelations as she wishes her parents on their wedding anniversary

Indian star Kangana Ranaut has made startling revelations as she celebrated the wedding anniversary of her parents, saying they had a raging affair after her father saw her mom at a bus stand returning from college.



Celebrating the wedding anniversary of her parents, Kangana shared a picture on Twitter and narrated how her mother fought all the odds for her father.

She tweeted, “Today is the wedding anniversary of my parents, growing up they lied to us that it was a conventional arranged marriage it’s only much later nani told us they had a raging affair, papa saw mom at a bus stand returning from college, took that bus every day till she noticed him.”

“When papa sent proposal Nana ji brutally rejected cos papa didn’t have good reputation,” she said and added “Nana had selected a groom with government job for mom, she was his favourite and lovingly called her Guddi, but mom fought all odds and convinced Nana, thanks for that, happy anniversary.”

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in Thalaivi.

The film was scheduled for April 23 release but postponed in the wake of the rising cases of the coronavirus.