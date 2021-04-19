Texans would rather vote for Matthew McConaughey than their current governor

The poll comprising 1,126 registered voters concluded that 45 percent would support Matthew McConaughey

A new poll has found that Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey is more popular in Texas than Governor Greg Abbott.

A poll released on Monday by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler discovered that more Texans are willing to vote for the inexperienced Interstellar actor if he runs for governor than the current governor.

The poll comprising 1,126 registered voters concluded that 45 percent would support him which would give the actor a double-digit lead over Abbott.

McConaughey, who has been giving the idea a serious consideration, as revealed by him, has been critical of both the Republican and the Democratic party, making it unclear which one he would contest under.