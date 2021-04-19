close
Mon Apr 19, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 19, 2021

Kanye West 'annoyed' that Kim Kardashian 'spun' news of divorce

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 19, 2021

Rapper Kanye West is "annoyed" at reports which claim that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian was the first one to pull the plug on their  relationship.

According to Page Six, the hip-hop star, who responded to the divorce papers filed by the Skims founder two months ago, is "super annoyed that the story is being constantly presented as her divorcing him".

The source added that the Kardashian clan is a "huge spin machine" for making the story seem the way it is not.

"Actually it was him saying for a year that they have nothing in common except the kids and he wanted out," the insider said.

"She pulled all the stops to try to save the marriage."

The source revealed that Kanye allowed Kim to file the divorce first so that he could "give her dignity".

"Even before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye changed his numbers and said, ‘You can contact me through my security,'"the source said.

