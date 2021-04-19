IPL 2021: David Warner, Kane Williamson observe fast with teammates

Combo shows Kane Williamson and David Warner with Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan (not pictured).

Afghan spinner Rashid Khan shared a video on social media in which he, Kane Williamson and David Warner can be seen sitting at a restaurant together, all three of them about to break their fast.

Muslims fast during the holy month of Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic lunar calendar.

Khan shared a video from his Instagram account in which he disclosed that Williamson and Warner were both fasting with their teammates.

"David, how is your fasting today?" asks Khan from Warner in the video.

"Good, but I am very thirsty and very hungry today," responds Warner. "My mouth is so dry," he adds before laughing.

Turning the camera towards Williamson, Khan asks the New Zealand batsman how he is feeling.

"Very good, thanks," says Williamson, flashing a thumbs-up sign.

"These two legends are having a fast today. It is a pleasure to have them at the table," says Khan.

On his Instagram video, Khan captioned the post by writing: "Aftari. These two legends were fasting with us today".

Williamson is currently playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, which is captained by Warner. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi, and Khaleel Ahmed, as well as Khan, are also members of the same team.