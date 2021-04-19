Prince Harry restless to reunite with pregnant wife Meghan and son Archie, set to jet home

Prince Harry is expected to fly back to US on Monday after concluding his short trip to UK as he came to attend his grandfather’s funeral, according to a report.



The Duke of Sussex is reportedly missing his pregnant wife Meghan Markle and son Archie, who could not accompany him to Britain due to certain reasons, and he's all set to Jet home to be with their loved ones.

Harry, during his first visit to homeland since Megxit, spent most of his time in mandatory quarantine in Frogmore Cottage.



The Duke, according to some experts, faced 'a great deal of frostiness' from his family at the farewell service on Saturday, with some senior royals did not even bother to acknowledging his presence.

The Queen's grandson, however, briefly chatted to Prince William after his brother reportedly made the request that they be separated while following the coffin to St George’s Chapel.

The Duke of Sussex's father - heir to the throne Prince Charles - is reportedly planning to extend an olive branch during their walk around Windsor where they would witness flowers left for Prince Philip.

Prince Harry has no plans to stick around and reportedly decided to fly back to his Montecito mansion as he does not want to leave his Sweetheart Meghan and their son Archie alone for too long.