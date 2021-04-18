Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon announce new 'project'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Chris Hemsworth on Sunday shared a picture with Hollywood star Matt Damon and Academy Award winning filmaker Taika Waititi as he teased his fans about a new project.
While the "Thor" actor hasn't share much details about the project, his caption said , it would be an "album" that drops next week.
His fans thought the picture might be of a causal meeting between the three, others thought the Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon are working on film directed by Taika.