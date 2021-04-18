Kim Kardashian parties in Miami as she enjoys single life

Kim Kardashian is enjoying her single life to the fullest as she was seen in a glitzy party.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian’s star was seen out and about in Miami partying with fashion designer Victoria Beckham, who was celebrating her 47th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Skims founder shared a snap with the former Spice Girls singer wishing her on her big day.

"Happy Birthday @victoriabeckham Love you!!!," she captioned.

"Kim arrived with her friends Steph Shep [Stephanie Shepherd], Jonathan Cheban and Simon Huck," an eyewitness told E! News.

"She was seated in a vip cabana. She was chatting with everyone she saw and even stopped to take pictures with Maluma, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Pharrell, David Grutman and [wife] Isabela Grutman."

