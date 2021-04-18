close
Sun Apr 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 18, 2021

Prince William asked to walk apart from Harry before they reconciled

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 18, 2021

All eyes were on Prince Harry and Prince William at Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday.

And before the two feuding brothers shared a moment of reconciliation, their walk behind the Duke of Edinburgh’s casket was all anyone could talk about as they stood apart with their cousin Peter Philips dividing them.

A report by the Mail claims that the Duke of Cambridge had asked for Princess Anne’s son to stand between him and his little brother who received a “great deal of frostiness” from many of the royals except Prince Andrew who was said to be “the only one” who expressed sympathies.

A source told the outlet: “As far as the others are concerned, there is a deep sense of protection towards the Queen and resentment towards Harry. There is little sympathy for him after what he and Meghan said on Oprah.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment