Sun Apr 18, 2021
April 18, 2021

Princes William and Harry take steps to mend broken ties: 'Grief has united them'

Prince Harry and Prince William have taken the first steps towards reconciliation, mending their long strained ties.

This was claimed by body language analyst Adrianne Carter who spoke to The Mirror and dissected the moment of reconciliation between the two brothers after Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday.

According to Carter, it was Kate Middleton who took the lead in breaking the ice with her estranged brother-in-law.

“Kate seemed to take the lead in chatting, but when the brothers started to walk together it was entirely natural with no sign of stress or discord in their companionship. There was no forced show and no sign of avoiding each other,” she said.

“In fact William paused so Harry could walk up the hill with them. It looks to me like grief has reunited them,” she continued. 

