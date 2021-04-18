What Queen felt during Prince Philip's funeral procession revealed

Body language expert Judi James broke down the sentiments that the Queen when she was seated separately from other members of the royal family during Prince Philip’s funeral procession.

James told Mail Online: "The Queen provided the most memorable moments, in her isolation in the chapel where she sat with her head dipped so low that her face was completely covered from view by her hat."

She added that the Queen seemed hesitant at one point before entering the chapel.

“There was one moment when she paused and turned around before entering the chapel and it looked terribly poignant, almost as though she couldn't face going in alone.

“She turned for what looked like reassurance that her party was behind her.”

A photo of the Queen being seated alone moved many as many royal experts criticised the choice.

Royal expert Charlie Proctor wrote on Twitter: "Was there really no room in St George’s Chapel for Lady Susan Hussey, The Queen’s Lady-in-Waiting, so Her Majesty didn’t have to sit alone?

“Lady Susan is in The Queen’s bubble and travelled in the car with her today."

Royal commentator Victoria Murphy said of the photo: "This is an incredibly moving image of the Queen alone today."

Journalist Piers Morgan also discussed the photo: "Has there ever been a more heart-breaking picture of The Queen?