Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson gears up for ‘Black Adam’ shoot with ‘emotional’ tribute

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson showcases the official start to DC’s Black Adam with a ‘grateful’ social media tribute.

The action hero kicked off the shoot with a humble note on Instagram and wrote, History in the making, extremely excited and what a humbling moment to share with you. “Officially kicking off DAY 1 of filming our BLACK ADAM.”

“Our Director and maestro, Jaume Collet-Serra. Our Academy Award nominee (Joker), Director of Photography, Lawrence Sher. ‘We have an all star production crew – incredibly talented, galvanized, committed and focused to raise the bar and deliver something SPECIAL for the world. ADVERTISEMENT.”

“We have an all star production crew - incredibly talented, galvanized, committed and focused to raise the bar and deliver something SPECIAL for the world. This one is an honor.”

Check it out below:







