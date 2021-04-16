close
Fri Apr 16, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 16, 2021

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson gears up for 'Black Adam' shoot with 'emotional' tribute

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 16, 2021
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson gears up for ‘Black Adam’ shoot with ‘emotional’ tribute

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson showcases the official start to DC’s Black Adam with a ‘grateful’ social media tribute.

The action hero kicked off the shoot with a humble note on Instagram and wrote, History in the making, extremely excited and what a humbling moment to share with you. “Officially kicking off DAY 1 of filming our BLACK ADAM.”

“Our Director and maestro, Jaume Collet-Serra. Our Academy Award nominee (Joker), Director of Photography, Lawrence Sher. ‘We have an all star production crew – incredibly talented, galvanized, committed and focused to raise the bar and deliver something SPECIAL for the world. ADVERTISEMENT.”

“We have an all star production crew - incredibly talented, galvanized, committed and focused to raise the bar and deliver something SPECIAL for the world. This one is an honor.”

Check it out below:



