Anushka Sharma shares video of ‘special and priceless’ moments from 2020

Indian star Anushka Sharma shared a glimpse of some ‘special and priceless’ moments with husband Virat Kohli from 2020.



The Sultan star took to Instagram and posted the video wherein she and Virat Kohli can be seen playing with dogs.

Anushka’s video from 2020 came after Virat recently announced the establishment of two animal shelters in Mumbai, via his Virat Kohli Foundation.

She posted the video with caption “Some special, priceless moments from last year” followed by heart emojis.

Anushka's dog, Dude, can also be seen with the celebrity couple.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.