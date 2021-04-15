Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez announce breakup

Jennifer Lopez and her long time boyfriend Alex Rodriguez has called off their engagement.

In a statement , they said they ended their engagement because “we are better as friends.”

The pair announced the breakup on Thursday just months after denying their four-year relationship was on the rocks.

“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” Lopez and Rodriguez said.

One of the biggest celebrity couples in the United States for the past four years and sometimes known in the media as J-Rod, Lopez and Rodriguez said they would largely remain mum about the split out of respect for their children from previous relationships.

“We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support,” Lopez and Rodriguez said.



