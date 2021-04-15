Queen Elizabeth never shied away from ‘putting’ Prince Philip in his place

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly always been one to put the late Prince Philip in his place, especially when it came to her corgis.

This claim was brought forward in a Daily Mail article by Gyles Brandreth where he claimed, "Not that she was afraid to give her husband the occasional set-down.”

"When the Duke was berating her for paying more attention to the dogs than himself, or complaining about her spending so much time on the telephone, she was quite capable of saying: ‘Oh, do shut up, Philip’."