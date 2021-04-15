close
Thu Apr 15, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 15, 2021

Prince Charles moved to tears over Prince Philip tributes

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 15, 2021

Fans have flocked to Buckingham Palace to pay tribute to Prince Philip after his death.

In the company of Camilla, Prince Charles went to have a look at the tributes.

He could be seen looking at the messages left by fans in the memory of Philip.

Prince Charles was so touched by the letters and flowers that he could be seen fighting back tears.

Take a look:


