Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik step out in style for baby Khai's aquarium trip

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik made a stylish appearance while they took their baby daughter on a visit to the aquarium in Coney Island, Brooklyn.
The couple was captured making their way to the New York Aquarium on Wednesday.
Looking chic as ever, Zayn donned a yellow tartan-print puffer jacket layered over a black hoodie and matching joggers with sneakers.
Gigi on the other hand sported a sweeping light-gray coat with matching trousers, black leather loafers, and a black knit sweater.
She complemented her look with her signature gold chain-link jewelry and oval-shaped sunglasses, and wore her hair pulled back in a bun.
Both the parents were seen donning a face mask, while completely following the SOPs.