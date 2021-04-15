close
Thu Apr 15, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 15, 2021

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik step out in style for baby Khai's aquarium trip

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 15, 2021

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik were captured making their way to the New York Aquarium on Wednesday

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik made a stylish appearance while they took their baby daughter on a visit to the aquarium in Coney Island, Brooklyn.

The couple was captured making their way to the New York Aquarium on Wednesday.

Looking chic as ever, Zayn donned a yellow tartan-print puffer jacket layered over a black hoodie and matching joggers with sneakers.

Gigi on the other hand sported a sweeping light-gray coat with matching trousers, black leather loafers, and a black knit sweater.

She complemented her look with her signature gold chain-link jewelry and oval-shaped sunglasses, and wore her hair pulled back in a bun.

Both the parents were seen donning a face mask, while completely following the SOPs.

