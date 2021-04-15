Prince Philip spent final days doing things he loved besides the Queen, says insider

Prince Philip and Her Majesty got to be together in the sanctuary of Windsor Castle before he passed away

Prince Philip's final days before passing away were anything but dull as he got to spend time with his wife Queen Elizabeth at their 'sanctuary' Windsor Castle in peace.



As revealed by sources, the Duke of Edinburgh spent his last days doing things he loved, while surrounded by the people that were close to him.

“The whole family got a lot of comfort in knowing that he and Her Majesty got to be together in the sanctuary of Windsor Castle," the insider told Us Weekly.



“Spending time with Elizabeth, communicating with other loved ones, reading and relaxing in his home environment meant everything to Philip,” the source added.



The Queen, after the tragic demise of her beloved husband, has been doing amazing. “Her mantra has always been to stay positive during tough times, dig deep and carry on the best she possibly can,” the insider said.

“She reasons that Philip would hate it if she sat around moping for the rest of her years, and his extraordinary life and legacy is one that deserves to be celebrated and remembered fondly with every sense. He would have wanted her to look after herself first and foremost instead and she intends to do her best," they further added.