Meghan Markle faces fury over 'centre of attention' claim at Prince Philip's funeral

Meghan Markle is facing fury over reportedly saying that she did not want to attend Prince Philip’s funeral as she "doesn’t want to be the centre of attention".

Prince Harry was forced to make the solo trip to the UK after Meghan, who is heavily pregnant, was instructed by doctors to avoid the long-haul flight.

People close to the Duchess of Sussex told new outlets that she and the late Duke of Edinburgh "had a special bond and she adored him" despite not publicaly addressing his death.

An insider also alleged: “Meghan said attending or not attending Prince Philip’s funeral isn’t going to change her relationship with the Queen.

“She said the Queen understands her absence and would want her to stay safe and healthy for the baby.”

However, these reports are causing a wave of fury among royal fans.

“If you don’t want to be the ‘centre of attention’ you don’t leak numerous stories,” a twitter user wrote in response to the reports.

The particular Tweet gained over 1000 likes and 113 comments in the span of 24 hours, showing the sentiments of the public.