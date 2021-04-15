Another deadly day as coronavirus claims 118 more lives in Pakistan

AFP file photo of people purchasing fruits.

ISLAMABAD: Amid the troubling third wave of coronavirus, 118 more succumb to the virus in Pakistan, taking the national tally to 15,872.

Pakistan has tightened the restrictions across the country as the infections are on a climb for the past few months.

The country's coronavirus positivity rate stands at 8.3% as of today.

As per the data on the official National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) website, over 5,395 new coronavirus infections were reported across the country after 64,685 tests were conducted during the past 24 hours.

The country has conducted its highest tests in a single day to date.



About 739,818 coronavirus cases have been reported till today since the pandemic hit the country last year while 646,652 coronavirus patients have recovered from the virus.



About 5,106 patients are admitted to 630 hospitals across the country. The current caseload of critical cases is 4,276, the NCOC data revealed.



Earlier this week, the coronavirus monitoring body issued new guidelines on Wednesday to curb the spread of coronavirus ahead during the month of Ramadan.

The forum decided to implement “broader lockdowns”, with stringent enforcement protocols where no mobility will be allowed, except in emergency situations.

Keeping in view the rising number of coronavirus cases across the country, all indoor and outdoor activities, including social, cultural, political, sports, and other miscellaneous events, will be banned.

“Outdoor dining will be allowed from Iftar till midnight, for example, 11:59 pm, with strict SOPs, while takeaways will be allowed,” the notification read.