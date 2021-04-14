Blake Shelton sheds light on Ariana Grande’s ‘The Voice’ casting

Renowned singer Blake Shelton recently spilled the beans on Ariana Grande’s casting in The Voice.

He made this claim during a virtual Q&A session with fellow The Voice coaches from season 20.

While referencing his time working with John Legend and Nick Jonas and Snoop Dogg on the show Shelton admitted, "I'm excited about Ariana joining the show because it's somebody new for me to beat.” Since “I'm tired of beating John every season — and Nick."

He added, “Part of the charm of the show is that we keep things exciting and bring different coaches on that will add a new flavor to the mix.”

“Ariana is one of the most gifted artists in our business today. She is a huge, chart-topping artist with amazing vocal skills. I think so many of our fans out there truly love her, and I think she's going to bring additional fans to the show, a different audience to the show, and I think it's going to be great for all of us."

"What we've learned is that our audience likes some stability with coaches, but I think it also likes for us to introduce some new flavors to the mix every once in a while. I think Ariana is going to be a great addition."