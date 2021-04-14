close
Wed Apr 14, 2021
April 14, 2021

Meghan Markle to pause professional endevours ahead of giving birth

Wed, Apr 14, 2021

Meghan Markle has been planning to hold off work after giving birth to daughter 

Meghan Markle will be putting all her work on hold before welcoming her baby girl this summer. 

According to Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex, will be going on her maternity hiatus in late May.

Currently, Meghan's husband Prince Harry is in the UK for grandfather Prince Philip's funeral. By this time, he will also fly back to the US to be besides her during this period.

For a while now, Meghan has been planning to hold off work after giving  birth.

Although she is a 'workaholic,' Meghan will be taking leave from her duties at Archewell, her nonprofit with husband Prince Harry, and all other professional endeavours.

An insider earlier told Page Six that the Duchess worked right through the end of her pregnancy when expecting Archie.

“She doesn’t stop,” said one source who knows her closely.

