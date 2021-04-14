Alia Bhatt recovers from coronavirus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Alia Bhatt has defeated the coronavirus, testing negative for it subsequently.
The actress, who was under home quarantine after contracting the virus, said she has recovered from it, in a cheeky Instagram post.
On Wednesday, Alia shared a beautiful picture of herself, confirming that she is COVID negative.
In the snap, the starlet can be seen flashing her warm smile to the camera in a no makeup look.
She can be seen donning a top having multiple hues of blue, paired with pink coloured pyjamas.
In the caption, the Kalank actress wrote, “The only time being negative is a good thing."