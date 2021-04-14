close
Wed Apr 14, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 14, 2021

Alia Bhatt recovers from coronavirus

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 14, 2021
Alia Bhatt and her beau Ranbir Kapoor had tested positive for COVID-19 previously

Alia Bhatt has defeated the coronavirus, testing negative for it subsequently. 

The actress, who was under home quarantine after contracting the virus, said she has recovered from it, in a cheeky Instagram post. 

On Wednesday, Alia shared a beautiful picture of herself, confirming that she is COVID negative.

In the snap, the starlet can be seen flashing her warm smile to the camera in a no makeup look.

She can be seen donning a top having multiple hues of blue, paired with pink coloured pyjamas.

In the caption, the Kalank actress wrote, “The only time being negative is a good thing."



