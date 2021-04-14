Rishi Kapoor kept tabs on son Ranbir Kapoor through gossip websites

Rishi Kapoor got updates on his son Ranbir Kapoor through a hilarious way, revealed Abhishek Bachchan

B-Town superstar Abhishek Bachchan is remembering late Bollywood icon Rishi Kapoor and how he kept tabs on his son Ranbir Kapoor.

During an interview with Film Companion, the actor spoke about how the Kapoor and Sons star used to get updates about his son through the help of gossip websites.

"We were shooting in Shimla, and in the morning, I went to his room because I used to sit and have coffee with him in the morning. I walked into the room and he was in his lungi, he had these small glasses and he was on his computer. I found that very cute from behind, this visual,” Bachchan revealed.

When asked what he was up to, the veteran actor informed him about the gossip websites, adding: "The only way I can tell what Ranbir is doing."

Bachchan added: "And I am like, 'This guy, he is amazing! He had no filter. He would just say it.' So, he was following (the site) to know what Ranbir was up to. I found that so sweet.”