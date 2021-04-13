close
Tue Apr 13, 2021
Pakistan

Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai
April 13, 2021

Army chief calls on PM Imran Khan to discuss Pakistan's security situation

Pakistan

Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai
Tue, Apr 13, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss Pakistan's security situation in the wake of protests by a religious party.

The meeting comes a day after violence broke out in several cities of Pakistan as a religious party took to the streets to organise a protest.

In some areas of the city, protestors clashed with police personnel, burnt tyres, and pelted stones as well.

The protests have continued today for a second day, but are limited to certain areas. The majority of the demonstrations are taking place in Lahore.

