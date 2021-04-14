Ira Khan’s kickboxing video with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare goes viral

A video of Indian actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan, taking kickboxing lessons from boyfriend fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare, has taken the internet by storm and won the hearts of the fans on social media.



Ira Khan took to Instagram and posted the video wherein she tried some kickboxing steps with Nupur Shikhare.

“Kick-boxing is clearly not my thing. What are my arms even doing?! Also... dropping Popeye is clearly not my thing either #fail #firstclass #surpriseattack.”

At the end of the video, Ira Khan takes a tumble and falls in the arms of Nupur as they both laugh.

The loved-up video has gone viral on social media.

Ira Khan confirmed her relationship with Nupur Shikhare a few days before Valentine’s Day this year.