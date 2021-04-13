close
Tue Apr 13, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 13, 2021

Britney Spears expresses gratitude for the outpour of love amid conservatorship battle

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 13, 2021

Pop icon Britney Spears is thanking her fans for the abundance of love she has received in the midst of conservatorship battle.

Turning to Instagram, the Toxic hit maker said she was flattered that her fans continued to support her throughout the conservatorship drama with her father Jamie Spears.

Posing a video on her profile from her photoshoot last year, Spears wrote: "Happy to share especially with a world that is empathetic and concerned with my life ... what can I say I'm FLATTERED !!!"

"Here's to another beautiful summer of popsicles and sunbathing,” added the singer. 



