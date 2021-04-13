close
Tue Apr 13, 2021
April 13, 2021

Tue, Apr 13, 2021
Shraddha Kapoor over the moon as she reaches 60 million followers on Instagram

Indian star Shraddha Kapoor was overwhelmed and overflowing with gratitude after she reached 60 million followers on Instagram recently.

The Baaghi  actress took to photo-video sharing platform to celebrate the milestone with a sweet photo from Maldives.

She wrote “Abundant Love!!! #60M”.

“Overwhelmed and overflowing with gratitude. Thank you all so, so much for your precious and unlimited love,” Shraddha said and added “My fan clubs, sweetest babudies, you guys are the best!!!”

She went on to say “Over the days I’ve been going through your amazing edits. Thanks to each one of you for making such a beautiful effort.”

“Unlimited love right back, stay safe and please take care of yourselves.” 

