Meghan Markle wants royal family to ‘forgive and forget’ and ‘unite as one’

Meghan Markle after expressing her grievances in the British royal family is willing to move on and forgive those who wronged her.



According to the Duchess of Sussex’s friends, she is willing to let bygones be bygones and move on from the rift that began after she and Prince Harry left the royal family last year, and escalated the feud when the two dropped bombshells on the Firm during their recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the former actor’s friends said: "Meghan said it's during these times when family should come together, put their differences aside and unite as one.”

"She said this is what Prince Philip would want and that she's willing to forgive and move forward,” her pals told the outlet.