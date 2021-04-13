Will Smith no longer shooting slavery film in Georgia over new voting law

Hollywood stars are protesting against the GOP's new voting law in Georgia that makes it harder for Black Americans to exercise their democratic right.

The Republican-backed controversial law, cuts down on times for advanced voting, requires an ID for absentee ballot while also prohibiting volunteers from giving any food or water to the voters queueing up for hours.

Hollywood star Will Smith and director Antoine Fuqua, who were shooting their film Emancipation—encircling the story of a man running away from slavery—are now changing the location of their shoot, as per Deadline.

Issuing a statement to the outlet, they said: “At this moment in time, the Nation is coming to terms with its history and is attempting to eliminate vestiges of institutional racism to achieve true racial justice. We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws that are designed to restrict voter access.”

“The new Georgia voting laws are reminiscent of voting impediments that were passed at the end of Reconstruction to prevent many Americans from voting. Regrettably, we feel compelled to move our film production work from Georgia to another state,” the statement added.

Emancipation is likely to continue shooting in Louisiana now.