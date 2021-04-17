close
Mon Apr 12, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 17, 2021

Prince Harry gets emotional as he touches down in homeland first time after quitting royal job

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 17, 2021

Prince Harry, who is in Britain to attend his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral, reportedly got emotional when he landed at Heathrow Airport from Los Angeles after a year.

Meghan's sweetheart, according to an eye witness, could not control his tears as he touched down in Britain  first time since he quit as senior working member of the royal family last year. 

The Queen's grandson has arrived on his first visit to Britain since quitting royal duties last year. Harry's wife   was  left disappointed by her physician who advised her to  avoid  travelling . 

The Duke has reportedly been quarantined to meet the requirement for attending the Duke of Edinburgh's service.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting second child, also wanted to accompany Harry to the UK but was not allowed by her physician to travel as precautionary measures.

Prince Philip  died peacefully in his sleep at Windsor Castle on Friday, two months before his 100th birthday.

Prince Harry and other royal members have reportedly buried the hatchet and would try to strengthen their  family bonds  in future.

