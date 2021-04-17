Prince Harry gets emotional as he touches down in homeland first time after quitting royal job

Prince Harry, who is in Britain to attend his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral, reportedly got emotional when he landed at Heathrow Airport from Los Angeles after a year.

Meghan's sweetheart, according to an eye witness, could not control his tears as he touched down in Britain first time since he quit as senior working member of the royal family last year.



The Queen's grandson has arrived on his first visit to Britain since quitting royal duties last year. Harry's wife was left disappointed by her physician who advised her to avoid travelling .

The Duke has reportedly been quarantined to meet the requirement for attending the Duke of Edinburgh's service.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting second child, also wanted to accompany Harry to the UK but was not allowed by her physician to travel as precautionary measures.



Prince Philip died peacefully in his sleep at Windsor Castle on Friday, two months before his 100th birthday.

Prince Harry and other royal members have reportedly buried the hatchet and would try to strengthen their family bonds in future.