Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls out ‘fake actors’ in emotional plea to emerging talent

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently came forward to leave emerging young actors with a few words of wisdom in line with his years of experience working within Bollywood.

According to a report by IANS the actor was quoted saying, "I would just like to say from my experience that you should not lose your originality. These superstars do fake acting, so don't get carried away with it.”

“I want to see your original acting. If you are acting like a superstar, why would I watch you. If you show something good, something that is interesting and original, I would want to see that.”