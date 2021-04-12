Prince Philip saw his depiction on ‘The Crown’ as ‘malicious, cruel and deeply unfair’

Netflix’s The Crown has managed to ruffle quite a few feathers as it digs deep into the British royal family’s history and scandals.



And while many of the royals take the show as a grain of salt and enjoy seeing their lives dramatized on screens—such as Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth—others like Prince Philip were quite infuriated with the depiction.

According to royal biographers, the Duke of Edinburgh was quite shocked and upset about his portrayal on the show.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, biographer Sally Bedell Smith told the tabloid that the “most malicious” scene for Philip was the one where his father was furiously blaming him for the death of his sister Cecilie in a plane crash.

“Cecilie did die in an air crash … that’s the only thing that was true. Everything else was invented in a shockingly malicious way,” she said.

Bedell Smith further revealed that the storyline of the show was “terribly upsetting” to him, adding that Netflix “should emphatically apologize.”

“And I think a disclaimer is necessary more than ever. Now that he is gone, what they have done to his reputation is in even sharper relief,” she added.

Another royal biographer Hugo Vickers shared the same thoughts, saying: “How disgraceful it was to turn Prince Philip into a caricature person – never doing any work in the series.”

“The depiction was cruel and deeply unfair. The least Netflix could do was to alert viewers with a disclaimer,” he added.