Prince Harry arrives back in UK sans Meghan to attend Prince Philip's funeral service

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, has touched down in Britain without his wife Meghan Markle to attend his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral service.



The Queen's grandson, , who arrived on his first visit to Britain since quitting royal duties last year, reportedly landed at Heathrow Airport from Los Angeles and was driven to Kensington Palace.

The Duke would complete a period of quarantine to meet the requirement for attending the Duke of Edinburgh's farewell service.

Meghan's husband was reportedly left his Santa Barbara home on Saturday night to board an early-hours flight from Los Angeles.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting second child, also wanted to accompany Harry for Prince Philip's funeral but was not allowed by her physician to travel as precautionary measures.

The monarch's husband died peacefully in his sleep at Windsor Castle on Friday, two months before his 100th birthday.

Harry will reportedly be quarantining at Nottingham Cottage, because his official home Frogmore Cottage under the Megxit deal has been handed to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.