Kangana Ranaut claps back against movie mafia discrimination

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut recently took to social media and addressed the discrimination she’s been under as a result of turning against the movie mafia.

The actor broke down the terrors of the on Twitter and was quoted saying, "Bollywood is so hostile that even to praise me, people can get in trouble. I have got many secret calls and messages even from big stars like Akshay Kumar. They praised Thalaivi the film's trailer to sky, but unlike Alia and Deepika's films, they can’t openly praise it. Movie mafia terror."

In her second tweet however, Kanagana concluded the conversation with a heartfelt prayer and wrote, "Wish an industry of art can be objective when it comes to art, and not indulge in power play and politics when it comes to cinema, my political views and spirituality should not make me a target of bullying, harassment and isolation but if they do, then obviously I will win..."





