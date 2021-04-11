Katrina Kaif gives update on her Covid-19 recovery process; ‘Time and patience’

Indian star Katrina Kaif, who was tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week, has given an update to the fans on her recovery process, saying “Time and patience”.



Katrina Kaif treated her millions of fans with latest adorable photos from quarantine, days after she was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Sooryavanshi actress posted the pictures with caption “Time and patience”.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars wished Katrina speedy recovered as she posted new snaps from coronavirus quarantine.



Katrina tested positive for Coronavirus and immediately isolated herself on April 6.

The actress took to Instagram and confirmed that she has contracted Coronavirus.

