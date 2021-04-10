Addison Rae addresses desire to ‘fall in love with myself’ as a ‘hopeless romantic’

Singer and songwriter Addison Rae spills the beans on her desire to look away from romantic love and into her own self-love journey.

The singer got candid with Entertainment Tonight and claimed, "Right now is my time to focus on me, and I've kind of really just taken control of that and realize that, you know, you can only get presented opportunities for so long and then they kind of go away.”

"And when you're in a relationship, especially like a romantic one, I'm very guilty of, you know, putting a lot into that and loving that."

"I think my entire life I've kind of always looked up to love. I'm a hopeless romantic, if you will. But I do know that maybe now's my time to be hopelessly in love with myself and that's kind of what I've been trying to do, which has been an interesting thing."

"I do love a good relationship. I think they're always inspiring and fun. And of course, you know, my past relationship has even inspired some of my music."