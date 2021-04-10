Travis Barker keeps ladylove Kourtney Kardashian close to his heart; here’s how

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian’s beau Travis Barker got her name tattooed on his chest to immortalize their romance.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram and confirmed the sentimental tattoo on Travis barker’s chest.

She posted the photo without any caption.

Travis was the first to drop a heart emoji beneath the endearing post.

Kourtney Kardashian confirmed she is dating the Blink-182 drummer in an Instagram post on February 17.