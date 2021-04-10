Prince William to seek solace in Kate Middleton's family at Prince Philip's funeral

Kate Middleton's parents enjoy good rapport with Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla and the rest of the family

Kate Middleton's family will be standing right behind Prince William at his grandfather, Prince Philip's funeral.



The Middleton family has spent some valuable time with William and the rest of the royal family.

According to a royal source, they enjoy good rapport with Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and have gotten closer to them.



“They really are all good friends," the insider said.

Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, are due to attend the service for the Duke of Edinburgh, who died aged 99.

The funeral is set to be held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle next Saturday, following eight days of public morning in the UK.

It will be an intimate affair due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.