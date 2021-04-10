Priyanka Chopra shares a heartfelt note to mourn death of rapper DMX

Priyanka Chopra shared a heartfelt note to mourn the death of American rapper DMX, saying “He was one of my favourite artists growing up”.



The Sky Is Pink actress took to Twitter to mourn the demise of DMX.

Priyanka tweeted, “He was one of my favourite artists growing up, and then to have had the opportunity to work with him was such a dream come true.”

“Such a big loss for the music industry. #RIP DMX. Sending my thoughts and love to his family.”

The musician died at the age of 50 after a massive cardiac arrest.