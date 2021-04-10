close
Sat Apr 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 10, 2021

Priyanka Chopra shares a heartfelt note to mourn death of rapper DMX

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 10, 2021
Priyanka Chopra shares a heartfelt note to mourn death of rapper DMX

Priyanka Chopra shared a heartfelt note to mourn the death of American rapper DMX, saying “He was one of my favourite artists growing up”.

The Sky Is Pink actress took to Twitter to mourn the demise of DMX.

Priyanka tweeted, “He was one of my favourite artists growing up, and then to have had the opportunity to work with him was such a dream come true.”

“Such a big loss for the music industry. #RIP DMX. Sending my thoughts and love to his family.”

The musician died at the age of 50 after a massive cardiac arrest.

Latest News

More From Entertainment