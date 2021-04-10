Phoebe Waller-Bridge to act opposite Harrison Ford in new Indiana Jones film

English actress and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge has joined the star cast of the upcoming Indiana Jones movie. She will be seen performing opposite Harrison Ford as her casting has been confirmed on Friday.

With James Mangold coming on board to direct the untitled Indiana Jones film, Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel are on the roll call as producers on the project.

John Williams will also return to the franchise to compose the score. The fifth instalment of the Indian Jones franchise is expected to hit theatres on July 29, 2022.

The last Indiana Jones movie was the 2008 film “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.” The movie’s star cast includes Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett, Shia LaBeouf, and Karen Allen.

The previous instalment hit a huge success for the studio, grossing over $100M on its domestic debut before amassing over $790M worldwide.