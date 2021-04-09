Queen Elizabeth’s thoughts on ‘dutiful’ Prince Philip unearthedd after death

Queen Elizabeth’s love for Prince Philip has never been a secret but just shortly before his passing, the monarch broke protocol and gave royal fans a peek into his real and raw personality.

She addressed her honest thoughts about her husband during a lunch at Banquiting House London for their Golden Wedding anniversary.



To mark the occasion she gave a speech sharing Prince Philip’s private personality to the world and was quoted saying, “He is someone who doesn't take easily to compliments but he has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years."

At the time she concluded by saying, "I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know.”