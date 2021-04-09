Prince Harry to respond to stripping of military titles in Netflix series?

Prince Harry's Netflix show is a brutal swipe taken at Queen Elizabeth: royal expert

Prince Harry is all set to respond to the stripping of his military titles by Queen Elizabeth in his newly-announced Netflix show, centred on 2022 Invictus Games.



The show is a brutal swipe taken by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Queen Elizabeth, according to a royal insider Daniela Elser.

In an op-ed for news.com.au, Elser wrote: "However what is notable about the news is that it carries with it more than a hint of a swipe at the palace.



"The world has waited more than six months, since news first broke of the Sussexes ‘megawatt’ deal with the streaming giant broke in September last year, to get our first glimpse at what sort of thrilling, novel projects the duo might cook up.

"However, the very choice of this specific series to be their debut outing reads like a stinging rejoinder after he was stripped of his treasured military titles earlier this year.”

Elser added, "This Invictus project will not only reinforce but also spotlight and celebrate Harry’s commitment to the veterans, a cause that he has regularly spoken about with passion and conviction.

"In unveiling this series as their first Netflix outing, the message seems loud and clear: No matter whether he holds a clutch of shiny titles or not, Harry’s dedication to this cause is steadfast," she said.