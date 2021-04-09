close
Fri Apr 09, 2021
‘Modern Family: Jesse Tyler Fergusone’s son Beckett grooves to Miley Cyrus sing-along

‘Modern Family: Jesse Tyler Fergusone’s son Beckett grooves to Miley Cyrus sing-along

Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Fergusone recently debuted his first ever sing-along video alongside nine month old son Beckett.

The young dad recorded an entire sing-along session and with each lyric of Miley Cyrus’s We Can’t Stop his son would kick the air with an excited frenzy and groove to the music.

Check it out below:


