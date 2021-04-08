Number of followers on Meghan and Harry's 'Sussex Royal' drops to 10.2 million

Popularity of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continued to increase on social media even after the couple stepped down from their royal duties.

The royal couple launched "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex" Instagram account in 2019 and decided to retire it in 2020.

The Sussex account of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is now followed by more than 10 million followers.



The numbers of followers on their Instagram account continued to increase even a year after they quit the platform.



But it has been noted that the Sussex Royal account has started losing followers after March 21, 2021.

The number of followers last month on Sussex Royal stood at 10.3 which has now dropped to 10.2 million in less than a month.

The number of followers on April, 8, 2021:





