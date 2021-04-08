Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's move to US to impact their daughter's life?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry stepped down from their roles in the royal family in 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will welcome their daughter in a completely different manner than they their son, Archie.



This is because their move to the US has allowed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to live their life independently, away from the media glare.

Hence, the way that Harry and Meghan announce the arrival of their baby girl will be completely different than Archie's birth announcement.



Back in 2019, Archie's birth was confirmed via an official announcement as part of the protocol for royal babies and Harry spoke to reporters just hours after his son arrived.

After several days, Meghan and Harry stepped out for a press photoshoot with their bundle of joy, after which Harry revealed his son's name following a meeting with the Queen.

Archie also had a royal christening ceremony at the Windsor Castle, wherein he wore the Honiton lace christening gown which has been worn by all royal babies since Queen Victoria's time.

None of this will happen after the arrival of Archie's baby sister, because of how Harry and Meghan stepped down from their roles in the royal family.

Because the couple are now in effect private citizens able to operate outside of royal protocol, they will be under no obligation to do a photoshoot for the press and will announce the news as they please.