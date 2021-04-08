Meghan Markle gearing up to retaliate to Piers Morgan in 'spiteful, verbal match'

Meghan and Harry will 'want to fight back' against Piers Morgan in explosive chat

Meghan Markle is taking her time to respond to the scathing attack launched on her and Prince Harry by Piers Morgan.



The Duchess of Sussex will not keep quiet against all the malicious claims made by the British journalist.

According to royal expert Angela Levin, Meghan and Harry will "want to fight back."

Levin told TalkRADIO's Mike Graham, "I think it is a bit like a verbal boxing match. Each of them wins a round and the other won comes back and is more spiteful or more difficult or says more things.

"They have one thing in common and that is neither of them likes to lose out. So they carry on batching away," she added.

The royal biographer continued, "I imagine that the lawyers are working out if there is a sentence or a verb or something that Piers said that they could jump on.

So I think it is a bit precipitous actually to say she hasn't come back yet. She is a very determined woman, heavily pregnant or not. She will want to fight back," Levin asserted.