Thu Apr 08, 2021
April 8, 2021

Rajkummar Rao shoots down claims of him and Patralekhaa being married

Rajkummar Rao said marriage is not on the cards for them anytime soon

B-Town heartthrob Rajkummar Rao has been shooting down rumours of his marriage with girlfriend Patralekhaa since quite some time.

The Queen actor said marriage is not on the cards for them anytime soon, adding that the circulating rumours have stopped bothering the two.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rao had said: “There are so many things that we read about [ourselves]. A lot of people think that we are married. But all I want to say is that we are single and happily in a relationship.”

“Reports keep coming up about how we were fighting outside the gym or indulging in PDA... but we never respond to them.”

“After a while, you stop reacting to these [rumours]. We know the truth. As long as we’re happy, we don’t need to tell anyone anything,” he added.  

